Help keep our family together

I have been blessed with the opportunity to study abroad and I’m really excited about it. I am having trouble transporting my dog so he can be with me while I’m at school, I have had him since he was 6 weeks old and I just can’t be apart from him.I have found a few transportation companies that will transport him, but they are expensive. I had a plan to leave him with my mom, but that plan did not work out and so I am trying to find a way to raise the money so that I can pay for his transportation. I can’t stomach the thought of leaving him at a shelter. Every time I think about it, I get extremely heartbroken and just the thought of him wondering why I’m leaving him and him being scared just breaks my heart every time. So this is my last resort and anyone that is willing to help me keep Me and Aj together will receive a postcard from Me and him with Aj‘s paw print thanking you for helping us.