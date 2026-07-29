Help keep our family together

﻿﻿. Our family is currently facing one of the most difficult and heartbreaking challenges of our lives, and we are reaching out for help during this overwhelming time.

My name is Sherrie, and I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my family as we navigate an unexpected immigration crisis that has completely turned our lives upside down.

My husband was born in Jamaica and came to the United States legally on a valid visa at just 10 years old. He is now almost 49 years old and has spent nearly his entire life here building a future, working hard, and supporting his family. He is not only my husband, but my best friend, backbone, and the sole provider for our household.

He has worked every day to make sure our family is cared for, loved, and protected. He is a devoted husband, father, and provider who has always put family first.

Recently, our family was thrown into crisis after immigration-related complications resulted in him being detained. Even after bond was posted, he was held an additional seven days without calls or communication, causing our family tremendous emotional pain, uncertainty, and fear. During this process, we feel that his rights and due process were violated, making an already devastating situation even harder to endure.

At the time all of this happened, we were already actively working on immigration applications and trying to follow the proper legal process. This sudden disruption has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family.

As we fight to keep our family together and pursue the legal steps necessary to protect my husband and his future here, we are now facing overwhelming expenses including:

Immigration attorney fees Legal filing costs Court-related expenses Transportation and visitation costs Household bills and daily living expenses while our family income has been disrupted

This has been one of the hardest seasons of our lives. No family should have to go through the fear of separation, financial instability, and uncertainty all at once. We have 6 kids which age from 23,20,16,14,12 and 7, we all are so very scared and no matter the pain, hurt, exhaustion and sadness that will overwhelmed myself, I keep pushing to NOT let our children see that. With the way this world is going I can feel my inner self breaking! My family would be forever grateful with any help even a prayer. Thank you for taking this time and reading my families story.

We are humbly asking for help from anyone who is able to support us. No donation is too small, and if you are unable to give, simply sharing our story would mean the world to us.

Every contribution helps us continue this fight, protect our family, and work toward stability during this immigration crisis.

Thank you for reading our story, supporting our family, and standing with us during such a difficult time.

With gratitude,

Sherrie & Family



