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Help Keep Our Bible Tools Free for Everyone

Fundraiser created byJared Moore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Grant-Ingram Digital

Help Keep Our Bible Tools Free for Everyone

Four free Bible study tools. If they've helped you, you can help keep them going.


Perhaps one of these tools has helped you along the way: reading further, understanding a book you'd struggled with, or seeing a familiar passage in a new light. If you'd like to give back, this is for you. That's the heart of it. They're built to serve, and if they've served you, your support helps them keep serving others.


I build and maintain a small family of free Bible study tools:

  1. Bible Reading Progress: see how far you've read through the Bible: https://biblereadingprogress.com/
  2. Bible Book Summaries: concise summaries of all 66 books, covering key events, authorship, and themes: https://biblebooksummaries.com/
  3. Bible Reference Quiz: read a verse and test whether you can name where it's found: https://biblereferencequiz.com/
  4. Bible Translation Project: AI-assisted English translations of early biblical source texts (Masoretic, Dead Sea Scrolls, Codex Sinaiticus), compared side by side: https://bibletranslationproject.com/


Every one of them is completely free, ad-free, requires no account, and tracks nothing. That's a deliberate choice, but it also means there's no revenue behind them. The costs are real: AI API fees for generating and improving the translations, web hosting to keep all four sites online, and yearly domain registration. And continued work, including new features, more source texts, and fixes, takes the same time and resources.


So if these tools have been useful to you, your contribution helps keep them online, free, and improving for the next person who needs them. Every dollar goes directly toward those AI, hosting, and domain costs, and toward continued development.


Thank you for helping keep these free for everyone.


A note on giving: contributions are voluntary support, not tax-deductible, and not a purchase. You get nothing in return except these tools staying free for everyone and our appreciation. Grant-Ingram Digital has a diverse website portfolio and is not a nonprofit.

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