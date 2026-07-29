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Help keep my self and 4 boys together

Goal$3,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Holstein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Holstein

Help keep my self and 4 boys together

hi there and I first want to thank you for your time an ask if you can at least keep us in your prayers. Donations of course will help but the power of prayer is strong. I am currently homeless with my four boys aged (5-17). We are currently staying with my 19 year old daughter and her 1 yr old daughter in a 1 bedroom apartment. Due to my landlord sold the property to a reality company after 3 years of living there and they upped the rent so much I could no longer afford it. A was eventually evicted. I also lost my job due to having to move away so I could have a place for all my boys to be able to stay together. I was ubering for a lil while but it was costing me more than I was making an I had no choice but to leave my job. I just got a new job near where we are staying but I won’t be paid for almost 3 weeks an it’s a big pay cut from what I was making. I’m having to walk and take two buses to get there each shift. I don’t even know what I’m doing here other than reaching out and asking for help. I need a home for my children to be able to stay together. An possibly a cheap car or bus passes for us to make it to my 15 yr old disabled doctors appointments. An my 11 yr olds counseling and therapy sessions. They also just cut my 15 yr old son ssdi check due to them stating he isn’t disabled enough anymore? It’s going g to take months to try and get them to reverse their decision so my income went from low to almost none existent. I wanna be able to pay rent and deposit. An I should be able to make it from there. I just need a little help. I always told it’s okay to ask for help. But I was never really sure how or when was a good time to ask. I think there was ever a good time to ask for help it’s now. Prayers are an amazing gift so much more than money. So anything will help. Especially a prayer. Thank you all for your time and kindness

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