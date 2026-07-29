Help Keep My Paralyzed Daughter and Family Housed

In April 2025, my daughter became paralyzed and spent nearly a year in hospitals and rehabilitation. After finally being discharged, we moved into our new home in Georgia in April 2026 to begin rebuilding our lives.





As a single mother, I am now my daughter's full-time caregiver. Unfortunately, extensive Medicaid delays have left her without the nursing support she critically needs. Because there is currently no coverage for her care, I have been unable to return to work while providing the daily medical care and supervision she requires.





As a result, we have fallen behind on rent and are now facing pending eviction proceedings. Without help, my family could lose our home while I care for a child who depends on daily medical care, specialized equipment, and an accessible living environment.





I am seeking $5,000 to cover past-due rent, current rent, and one month of housing stability while we continue working to secure Medicaid approval and the services my daughter needs.





This is not a long-term situation. I have been actively pursuing Medicaid approval, caregiver support, rental assistance programs, and other available resources, but despite my efforts, those avenues have not yet provided the assistance my family urgently needs. My goal is to return to work as soon as appropriate care and support services are in place for my daughter.





Any donation or share helps us stay safely housed during this critical time. Thank you for your support, prayers, and kindness. I am seeking assistance through multiple fundraising and community support channels due to the urgency of our situation. Any funds raised beyond immediate housing needs will be used for related caregiving, medical transportation, accessibility, and stability expenses for my daughter and our family.





With gratitude,





Jasmin & Jaya