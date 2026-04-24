Help Keep My Lights On During Job Transition

My electricity, phone, and internet bills are all coming in with no way to pay them right now. I just started a new job and won't get paid for a while, so I'm facing a stressful moment trying to keep up with them. I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but right now I need a little help to keep the lights on and stay connected.





The funds raised will go directly toward covering my electricity, phone, and internet bills while I transition into my new job. Your support will make a real difference, helping me stay afloat until I can start paying these bills on my own. Every bit of help means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for any support you can offer.





I know it's hard to help someone you don't know, but I ask you to have mercy in your hearts and help someone like me. Thank you for considering my situation and for any kindness you can share.