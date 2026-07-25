Help us keep our Mia-Moo safe

Hello all.

we are looking for help to make our garden pet friendly and pet safe. We have a 13 year old beautiful friendly dog called Mia.

Mia is now in her golden years and is now deaf, we have a large garden that for the most part is fenced but at the bottom of the garden our fence has fallen down and there is a large amount of bramble bushes.

Our garden gate is rotten and opens with a large gust of wind and is unsafe. We are looking for any help raising money for the work that needs to be done.

I am unable to do the work myself due to disability and this means we need professional install of the fence, gate and grass.

Any help would be amazing and help to build a fund for the work to be done. Thank you very much in advance.



