Help Keep my disabled family from being homeless

My name is Ryan Davis, but most people who know me call me Bubba. I am reaching out with humility, hope, and honestly, a little fear, because my family is at risk of losing the only home we have.





This house is not just a building to us. It has been in my family since 1956. For nearly 70 years, this home has carried my family’s history, memories, struggles, and love. It is where generations of my family have lived, where my mother grew up, and where my mother, my brother, and I are now trying desperately to hold onto the last real piece of stability we have.





Right now, I need help raising about $9,000 to save our home.





My mother is disabled and has been mostly bedridden for years. My younger brother is also disabled and autistic. I am disabled myself and live with multiple serious medical conditions, including cardiac sarcoidosis, neurosarcoidosis, heart problems requiring an implanted defibrillator/pacemaker, severe chronic pain, neuropathy, autoimmune disease, and mobility problems. I receive disability income, but it is not enough to cover a sudden crisis like this.





I understand that people want to know their help is going to a legitimate cause. If it would help secure a donation, loan, or other assistance, I am willing to provide documentation to verify my diagnoses, disabilities, and the situation with the home.





We are three disabled people trying to keep a roof over our heads and protect a home that has been in our family for almost seven decades.





The home has always belonged in our family, but after my grandmother passed away years ago, the deed and estate matters were never properly handled. My mother is her only child, and there are no family disputes over the home, but the legal and tax issues have caught up with us.





This unresolved situation has hung over my family for many years. Being able to finally get the home legally into my mother’s name or my own would lift a tremendous financial and emotional burden from our shoulders. It would also allow us to qualify for programs, assistance, and resources that we have been unable to access because the ownership has never been properly resolved.





I am actively working on getting the estate and deed situation corrected. I have been seeking legal help, loan options, and community resources. I am not sitting back doing nothing. I am trying every possible way to fix this.





The urgent problem is that delinquent property taxes, lien costs, and related expenses must be handled so we do not lose the house. If I can raise the money needed, it will give us the chance to stop the immediate threat, protect my mother and brother, and continue working through the legal steps to properly secure the home.





This house situation is just one of many serious problems I am trying to solve at the same time. On top of my ongoing health issues and disability, I am also trying to get my teeth fixed before the Christmas season. For the past two years, I have volunteered as Santa Claus at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum, and I am hoping to do it for the third year in a row. That volunteer work means a lot to me because it gives me a chance to bring joy to children and families, even while I am dealing with pain, stress, and uncertainty in my own life.





This situation has been overwhelming. I have been trying to find loans, speak with legal resources, contact community organizations, handle my medical problems, and figure out every option available. But with my health, my family’s disabilities, and our limited income, I cannot do this alone.





The money raised will go toward delinquent property taxes, lien-related costs, legal and estate-related expenses, and any necessary steps to prevent the loss of our family home.





I know everyone is struggling in their own way, and asking for help is not easy. But this home is the last piece of stability my family has. Losing it would be devastating, especially for my mother, who is mostly bedridden, and my brother, who depends on this home and routine.

This is not about wanting something extra. This is about trying to protect my disabled family, preserve a home that has belonged to us since 1956, and keep us from becoming displaced.





I am willing to work, help, volunteer, or give back however I can. Many people know me as someone who tries to help others, whether that is through being Santa for kids, helping friends and neighbors, or simply showing up when people need someone. Right now, I am the one asking for help.





If you are able to donate, even a small amount, it would mean more than I can explain. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be a huge help.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for caring about my family. And thank you for helping us fight to keep our home.





With gratitude,

Ryan “Bubba” Davis



