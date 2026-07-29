Help keep my babies cool this summer

Hello, my name is Allie. I don't ever like to ask for help, but in this case, I feel like it is needed. I have 2 little ones. I have a 4-year-old and a 9-month-old. About a week ago, my AC went out. We've been having issues with it, but it finally is done and needs to be replaced. I've reached out to all community non-profits and social services, and one of those places put me on a waiting list, and the waiting list is at least a year out. It is only the beginning of summer. Money is tight due to my husband being the only one employed. I'm a stay-at-home mom, and we live off of his income, and his income is only enough to cover the bills alone. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. God bless!