Help Keep Lucca at Bethel Christian School

We are so grateful for the opportunity for our son Lucca to attend Bethel Christian School in Redding, CA.

For us, this is not just about education. It is about planting Lucca in a Christ-centered environment during one of the most important seasons of his life, where he can be surrounded by faith, love, and a healthy community that will help shape who he becomes.

Lucca has been showing a real hunger to grow in his relationship with God. We see his heart open, sensitive, and curious about Him in such a beautiful way. As he begins Kindergarten, we deeply desire for him to be in a place where his foundation is built not only in academics, but also in his identity, his emotions, and his walk with God.

We truly believe this first year will shape the direction of his life in a powerful way.

We are very thankful to have received a partial scholarship from Bethel Christian School, which has already been a great blessing to our family. However, we are now in a place where we cannot cover the remaining tuition on our own.

We are humbly and sincerely reaching out to our friends, family, and community asking for help to keep Lucca enrolled at BCS.

We really need support to make this possible, and every single gift, no matter the size, truly matters and brings us closer to keeping him in this environment that we believe is so important for his future.

If you are not able to give, your prayers and sharing this campaign are just as valuable to us, and we are deeply grateful.

We are trusting God completely as our provider in this season, and believing that He will make a way.

If you would like to give directly toward Lucca’s tuition, you may also contact Bethel Christian School accounting team by email at bcs.accounting@bethel.com and include his full name: Lucca Zamboni.

Thank you for standing with us, believing with us, and being part of Lucca’s journey.

With love and gratitude,











