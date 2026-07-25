Help Keep Children in School

Education changes lives, yet thousands of children in Nigeria face barriers to learning because their families cannot afford basic educational expenses. Many children are forced to miss school or drop out due to the lack of school fees, uniforms, books, and other essential supplies.

This fundraiser was created to provide educational support to children from low-income families so they can stay in school and work toward a brighter future.

Your generosity will help provide:

School fees School uniforms and shoes Textbooks and exercise books School bags and stationery Learning materials and classroom essentials

Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps remove a barrier that keeps a child from receiving an education.

Your Impact

$20 provides school supplies for one child. $50 provides a school uniform and learning materials. $100 helps cover a child’s education costs for one school term. $250 supports multiple children with essential educational resources.

We are committed to ensuring that all donations are used responsibly to support children’s education and will provide updates on the progress and impact of this campaign.

Together, we can give children the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future. Thank you for your kindness and support.



