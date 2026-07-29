Help keep car from repo

I got laid off three months ago, and my unemployment payments are on hold. I haven't been able to find work and had to move into an RV due to domestic issues in my family. It's been a challenging time, and I'm doing my best to stay positive and keep moving forward, but the uncertainty has made things really difficult.





One of my biggest worries right now is my car. I'm three months behind on payments, and it's at risk of repossession in the next couple of days. Without it, I won't be able to get to interviews or look for work. The funds raised here will help me catch up on those payments and give me a bit of breathing room while I continue searching for a job and rebuilding my life.





I’d be grateful for any support. Even a small donation would mean the world to me right now. Thank you for reading my story and considering a contribution.