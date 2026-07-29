Help Keep Aubree on the Diamond! 🥎

Hi everyone,

Anyone who knows Aubree knows that she lives and breathes softball/baseball. She has worked incredibly hard to earn her spot on The Regulators, and we couldn't be more proud of her dedication, hustle, and love for the game.

However, as many of you know, the cost of youth sports has gotten completely out of hand. Between team fees, tournament entries, and travel expenses, the financial barrier is steep. We are a family of six, and while we work hard to provide every opportunity we can for our kids, we believe that a family's financial situation shouldn't be the thing that hinders a young athlete from competing at the level they've earned.

We are turning to our community, friends, and family to help us get Aubree on the field this season.

Where the funds will go:

$2,000: Registration, tournament fees, and uniform costs.

$2,000: Travel expenses for the season (gas, hotels, and food while on the road for out-of-town tournaments).

Our goal is to raise $4,000 to cover her season completely. Whether it’s $10, $50, or simply sharing this page with your network, every little bit helps keep her dream moving forward. We are so incredibly grateful for the support, prayers, and shares.

Thank you for helping us give Aubree the chance to compete!