Help keep a roof over the head of a single mother

The economy has been had and has made business slow in between providing food for my children paying school fees and medical bills it's has been overwhelming for me as a single mother with four teenagers this may not sound as much but having to pay house rent and shop rent at the same time has placed me in a difficult position to choose either my house or my shop and I can choose my house because I can't run my fashion business from home with 4 children and I can't choose my shop because I can't stay in my shop with my children please help me in any little way you can my grammar may not be well put together but please help me