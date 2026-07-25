Help keep a roof over my kids head.

I am a stay at home mom to a 10 yr old boy, 7 yr old girl and 3 yr old boy. My boyfriend lost his job about a month and a half ago, we rent this house and it has really become a home, my kids have met their best friends on this street and play with them every single day. The thought of uprooting my kids and flipping their worlds upside down with no where to go makes me sick to my stomach. But I trust with every fiber in my being that god has a plan for my family and it’s only a matter of time before things start looking up again. Our rent is past due and we owe $2100 and next months rent that’s due in a couple weeks will be $1900. My boyfriend is in the process of trying to get into interviews. He also got into an accident 2 weeks ago leaving his vehicle totaled. Life has been extremely heavy lately but I know gods will is good!!