Help keep her to keep moving and safe

My name is Colleen and Stacey is my friend. I still remember the day I met Stacey a disabled veteran whose spirit is as contagious as ever despite her physical challenges. She drives an old, unreliable vehicle that’s seen better days—She has a service dog and her A/C is broken in this hot Carolina weather. There are days she is unsure if it will even start. It’s heartbreaking to see someone so dedicated to serving others sidelined with such unreliable transportation."





Stacey doesn’t just drive; she embodies the essence of selflessness, volunteering at our church as a chaplain and working tirelessly in community initiatives. Her mission is clear: helping those around her thrive. But without proper transport, this could all come crashing down.





"It’s not just about fixing an old car; it’s about preserving the heart of giving that Stacey represents." This isn’t a transaction for us—it’s personal. It’s about stepping up to support someone who has dedicated their life to supporting others, ensuring they can continue making our community stronger.





So here we are, asking you not just as fellow humans but also as members of the same community: Can we chip in? Whether it's $5 or more, your contribution is a lifeline for Stacey’s mission and speaks volumes about what kind of people we want to be—compassionate, supportive, and forward-looking.





This isn’t just about replacing an old car this is about keeping the spark of selfless service burning bright in our community. Let's come together not out of pity but out of solidarity with Stacey as she drives towards a future where giving never becomes a casualty of circumstance. ??





Your support will ensure that Stacey can continue to uplift others, transforming this act of kindness into countless acts across the community for years to come. Let's make this happen! ??✨





#SupportStacey #CommunitySpirit #SelflessService