Help keep a mother of 3 in their home

Good evening, everyone. I’m reaching out tonight with a heavy heart, but also with a lot of hope. A wonderful mother of three in our community has hit an incredibly rough patch. After suddenly losing her job, she fell behind on rent and is now facing immediate eviction.As you can imagine, she is doing everything she can, but she needs our help. We’ve set a goal of $5,500 to completely wipe out her past-due rent, stop the eviction, and give her sweet kids a safe, secure place to sleep while she finds new work. Every single dollar goes straight to keeping this family housed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for wrapping your arms around them with your kindness and support.