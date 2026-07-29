Help keep a home

This is kind of embarrassing, but you miss 100 of the shots you don’t take.

i have been on short term disability for a little while now due to a mental break down and i have fell behind on my rent. I am currently working hard to get the money up and it doesn’t look like I will be able to my self. I have reach out to multiple outlets and nothing is working. I know this is a long shot but there is nothing else I can think of. The goal is actually less than what I need but I am working to cover the difference I just didn’t feel right asking for more than that when that goal is so much. I ask for any help it would be greatly appreciated.