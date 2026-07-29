Help Keep a Growing Church in Pakistan Open

A few weeks ago, a new church was started in Pakistan.

In a place where churches have been destroyed in the past, believers are now gathering again to worship Jesus Christ 🙏

Despite challenges and opposition, this church is growing.

People are coming, hearing the Word of God, and giving their lives to Christ.





🙏 What has already been done

By God’s grace, they were already able to receive support for:

• Chairs for the congregation

• An audio system

• Building a simple altar

• Bibles and audio Bibles for believers

This means that people can now read and grow in their faith — even without depending on me as one preacher.





⚠️ The current need

To continue meeting, the church needs to pay rent.

👉 €100 per month is required to keep the space.

At this moment, they can meet until the end of June.

But after that… they may lose the place.





💡 Why this matters

This is not just a building.

This is a place where:

• People hear the Gospel

• New believers grow in faith

• Lives are being changed

If they lose this place, it will be much harder for them to continue gathering.





❤️ How you can help

We are raising support to keep this church open.

👉 Goal: €300 (3 months of rent)

Even a small gift can make a difference:

• €10 helps support the church

• €25 helps cover part of the rent

• €100 covers one full month





Please consider supporting this church today.

And if you cannot give, you can still help by sharing this campaign.

🙏 Let’s stand together with our brothers and sisters in Pakistan.





(People in the image are blurred for privacy and safety reasons for the church).