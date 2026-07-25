Help Keep a Family Safe and Together (additional)

My husband was arrested by ICE at the courthouse while attending his scheduled hearing. He did everything he was supposed to do — he followed the rules, and was still taken into detention without warning. In a single moment, our family was torn apart.





He is a loving father, a devoted husband, and the heart of our family. Our children are devastated and frightened, and we are facing an incredibly painful and uncertain future.





We came to the United States seeking safety and a chance to live without fear. Returning to Russia is not safe for our family. We fear persecution, and our sons could face forced military conscription if we are sent back. We are terrified of what could happen to us there.





Thanks to your incredible generosity, we were able to take the first legal steps in my husband's case. But our fight is not over. We now urgently need funds to file an appeal and continue fighting for my husband's release. Because of how immigration law separated our case after his arrest, we also need to pay separately for legal representation for my eldest son and myself. Without this continued legal support, our family's future remains at serious risk.





Asking for help again is very difficult for me, but I am doing it for my children and for my husband. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us stay afloat and continue this fight. And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story again. That alone could help us reach someone who can.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support during the hardest time our family has ever faced.