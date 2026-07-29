Help Keep a Family Safe and Together

My husband was arrested by ICE at the courthouse while attending his scheduled hearing. He did everything he was supposed to do — he followed the rules, showed up for court, and was still taken into detention without warning. In a single moment, our family was torn apart.





He is a loving father, a devoted husband, and the heart of our family. Our children are devastated and frightened, and we are facing an incredibly painful and uncertain future.





We came to the United States seeking safety and a chance to live without fear. Returning to Russia is not safe for our family. We fear persecution, and our three sons could face forced military conscription if we are sent back. We are terrified of what could happen to us there.





Right now, we urgently need help paying for an experienced immigration attorney who can fight for my husband’s release and help protect our family’s future. Also, (for some immigration law reasons) they separated our family in the court process after my husband was arrested, and it's necessary to pay separately for a lawyer for my eldest son and me. Without legal support, our options become much more limited.





Asking for help is very difficult for me, but I am doing it for my children and for my husband. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us stay afloat and continue this fight. And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story. That alone could help us reach someone who can.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support during the hardest time our family has ever faced.