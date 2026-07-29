Help Keep a Family of 5 From Becoming Homeless





Hello, my name is Javario Williams, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask others for help. I am a single parent caring for my 4 children, and right now our family is facing a devastating crisis.





Recently, I lost my job unexpectedly, and since then I have been struggling to keep up with rent, utilities, food, and other basic living expenses. Despite doing everything I can to find work and provide for my children, we are now at risk of being evicted from our home. Without immediate assistance, my children and I could soon be homeless.





As a parent, my biggest fear is not being able to provide a safe and stable place for my kids to sleep. They deserve security, comfort, and the chance to continue their lives without the trauma of losing their home. I am actively searching for employment and working hard to get back on my feet, but right now we need emergency support to make it through this difficult time.





The funds raised will go toward:





Past due rent and eviction prevention





Utilities and essential household bills





Food and necessities for my children





Transportation and expenses while seeking employment









Any amount — no matter how small — would mean the world to our family. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support could help keep a roof over our heads and give my children hope during one of the hardest moments of our lives.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping my family in any way you can. We are deeply grateful.





— Javario Williams