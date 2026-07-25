Help ke save my house for my kids

Hello i am a single mom who is totally embarrassed to even have to ask this.. i work hard long shifts to provide for my kids.. lately my client has been down so i havent had any work and i fell behind on the rent an now facing an eviction.. i have no place to take my kidd and in need of help to catch the rent up and i will take it from there.. i was recently homeless with them and not tying to go back down that road!!