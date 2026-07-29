Help Kayla and her Baby get their car back

Hello everyone, Ive fallen in some rough times i recently lost my car may 15th and have been trying to make money from uber and side gigs to help me get it back. My car was towed away with all of me and my 1y/o belongings in it. And i have to retrieve my vehicle and my belongings such as my baby carseat and diaper bags as well as other personal items. Right now i dont have the funds due to me having to pay medical bills. Anything is appreciated. And also my deadline to pick up my vehicle/belongings is june 5th @8:00am. Thank you.