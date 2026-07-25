Help Kay rebuild after leaving Jake 🩵

I'm leaving an emotionally, mentally, and verbally abusive relationship.





For a long time, I blamed myself for his abuse. I told myself I was too much and I deserved it.





He frequently yelled at me and called me names, and I blamed myself. He would break things and punch the wall but he never hit me so I thought I just needed to do better.





When he told me he wanted to "punch the f*** out of you", I decided to leave.





I left, and almost immediately went back bc of the stress and desperately wanting to give him a chance to do better.





When he freaked out and called me names and blamed me for his behavior in front of my kids, then calmly told me he would "beat you to death in front of your friend and then beat him to death if you leave me for him" I decided to go for real and started planning my escape with the friend I'm now staying with. The kids are staying with my parents until I get my own place here.





This fundraiser is to help me afford my own place and be reunited with my babies away from an abusive man who treats their mother like garbage.





Thank you all, I love you so much.