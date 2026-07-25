Help Katrina & Her Son Find Stability and a Home

My dear friend, Katrina Joseph, has spent years fighting battles most of us will never face — and she has done it with faith, gratitude, and a smile that refuses to fade. Today, she needs our help more than ever.

Katrina’s health journey began in 2012, when she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a painful and debilitating condition that affects her ability to eat and digest food. In 2020, she lost her peripheral vision, making daily life and mobility even more challenging. And on March 13, 2026, she received another life‑changing diagnosis: Multiple Sclerosis (MS).





Despite constant pain, fatigue, and severe GI issues, Katrina has continued pushing forward — raising her son who suffers from cognitive impairment, pursuing her degree, and staying rooted in her Christian faith. She is one of the most upbeat, caring, and grateful people you will ever meet.





But life has become overwhelming.





On May 31, 2026, Katrina and her son were asked to vacate their home, leaving them unhoused with nowhere stable to go. She has been working tirelessly to finish her program since 2023, but her financial aid has run out, and without housing, transportation, or basic stability, she doesn’t know how she will complete her degree.

She has been praying, seeking guidance, and doing everything she can — but right now, she is in a waiting game, hoping for a breakthrough.





What Your Support Will Help With

Your generosity will help Katrina and her son with:

Safe, stable housing Food and basic necessities Medical care and transportation Support to finish her degree A chance to rebuild with dignity





Katrina is not someone who asks for help easily. She is someone who gives, encourages, uplifts, and loves deeply. Today, she needs her community to surround her the way she has always shown up for others.





If you can give, please do. If you can share, please share. Every dollar, every prayer, and every act of kindness matters.





Thank you for helping Katrina and her son find safety, stability, and hope again.