Help Katie and the kids stay home

After recent and unexpected events, I had to make a difficult decision in order to ensure the safety of my children and myself. Making this choice has caused an extreme financial burden and an uncertainty for the future as we will no longer have the second income. After exhausting all other possible options for help, I have had to resort to this. There does not seem to be any type of help for DV victims who are employed. Monthlies are not the challenge, it’s the past due and must be paid items that are weighing on My shoulders. I am trying to keep strong for my children but things have been extremely challenging. I also need to seek legal counsel to help protect us. If you are able to help it would mean the world, but prayers are also welcomed. Thank you for considering us during the difficult time.