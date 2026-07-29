Help Kathleen

My name is Kathleen. I’m. Young 65 retired, and disabled. After have two surgeries on my foot and being in a skilled nursing facility. I’m currently in an emergency situation. I was supposed to be moving into an independent living home yesterday. . After leaving a $ deposit yesterday I was informed today that the rent was $100 more than originally discussed. There were 6 males and 2 females living there yesterday. I was never told it was co-ed. One of the ladies was to be moving later in the day but hadn’t moved as of 4:30. She was also now asking for a security deposit.which was now unrefundable. ICoincidentally it was thee same amount I left the day before she decided to change the terms. So now I’m out of the deposit $, have no where to live. I don’t have any savings as I was also scammed last month for over $2K. Im asking for a little help if you can, just to help provide the funds needed to find a place to live safely Thanks everyone!!🧒 Kathleen