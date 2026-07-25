Help Kate Makous and Her Family

Calling on our community - my sister Kate and her family are having to make a life-impacting decision and need others' generosity and kindness to move forward.





Kate suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that is causing severe early-onset periodontitis which has led to her premature loss of teeth. She has been able to manage the other symptoms of this disorder well, but for the past few years she has delt with severe oral pain and both full and partial loss of teeth. This has caused daily pain, infection, malnutrition, and puts her at risk for heart disease and stroke.





The only way to eat normally, treat the pain, and allow her body to heal would be to do a full dental replacement. This surgery has become medically necessary and would give Kate the ability to chew food again and give her the much needed energy to care for and chase after her four boys. We are reaching out to you because this surgery would cost $27,980. Any amount you could donate would be amazing! We pray the Lord would put it on your heart to contribute to this cause and give Kate a new set of teeth that will last her a lifetime!





Please also be praying for her and her family as they navigate through this difficult transition and pray that the Lord would give her peace in the midst of it. Philippians 4 says: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving submit your request to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."