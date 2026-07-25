Help Karis's family get through this difficult tim

Help Karis's Family Get Through This Difficult Time No parent should ever have to watch their children struggle to breathe, yet this is the heartbreaking reality for Karis's family. Karis and his wife are facing the most difficult chapter of their lives. Their two beautiful daughters, just 5 and 7 years old, are both suffering from severe respiratory failure and urgently need ongoing medical care. Every day brings new challenges, hospital visits, medications, and uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring. As if this emotional burden were not enough, Karis's wife recently lost her job. With their only source of income gone, the family is struggling to keep up with mounting medical expenses and the basic costs of daily living. They are doing everything they can, but they cannot face this battle alone. Today, we ask for your kindness and compassion. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide essential medical treatment, medication, transportation to appointments, and support for this family during their darkest days. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and family. Your support can reach someone who is able to help. Together, we can give these two little girls a fighting chance and remind Karis's family that they are not alone. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your hope. Every act of kindness makes a difference.