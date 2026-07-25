Help Karen Survive Cancer

A few months ago, my life changed in a way I never expected.





What started as a growing concern about my health led to tests, hospital visits, and eventually a major surgery. After my biopsy and pathology results, I was diagnosed with Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Ovary.





Hearing those words is something no one is ever truly prepared for. Since then, I have undergone a total hysterectomy and a major abdominal operation. Recovery has been physically and emotionally exhausting. Every day has been a reminder that healing is not just about closing a surgical wound; it is about finding the strength to keep going even when life suddenly becomes uncertain.





While I am grateful that my surgery was successful and that my doctors are closely monitoring my condition, this is only one part of the journey. There are still follow-up consultations, laboratory tests, medications, imaging, and chemotherapy/treatments ahead. The financial burden has become overwhelming for me and my family.

Like many people, I never imagined I would one day need to ask for help like this.

But today, I am choosing courage over pride.





I am reaching out with hope in my heart, asking for support as I continue fighting for my health and my future. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my medical expenses, recovery needs, and the treatments necessary for me to keep moving forward.





If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much. This journey has taught me how fragile life can be, but it has also shown me how powerful kindness and compassion are.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for helping me hold on to hope during one of the hardest chapters of my life.



