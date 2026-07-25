Help Karen Fight for Her Life

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2 (NIV)

We're asking for prayer and support for our friends Karen and Joseph, and their ten-month-old son, Andi, as they walk through the hardest season of their lives.

A month ago, life was ordinary — Joseph and Karen were simply raising their son and building their future. Then everything changed.

Karen was rushed to the hospital with acute pancreatitis. What should have been treatable quickly became life-threatening. Complications compounded one after another: fluid built up in her abdomen and lungs, her kidneys began failing and now require emergency dialysis, and doctors found that roughly 30% of her pancreas has died — leaving the surgery she needs too dangerous to perform right now. A blood clot was then discovered in her intestine, adding yet another critical complication.

Karen is still fighting. She's spent more than a week in the ICU under constant monitoring and round-the-clock critical care. Her heart remains strong — a small but real sign of hope.

A husband carrying more than anyone should

Joseph has barely left Karen's side, all while trying to care for their baby and hold his family together through the uncertainty. He's been part of the Kurb Software team for five years, known for his integrity and his willingness to help others without expecting anything back.

Now it's Joseph who needs help.

An urgent need

Karen's medical bills have already passed ₱1.4 million (about $24,000 USD), and her insurance has hit its limit. Dialysis, medication, lab work, physician fees, and daily life-saving treatment continue to add to that total — with no end in sight yet.

No husband should have to weigh how to pay for another day of care while fighting to keep the person he loves alive.

How you can help

We're reaching out to family, friends, coworkers, and anyone whose heart is moved to give. Every gift — of any size — goes directly toward Karen's hospital stay, dialysis, medications, procedures, and ongoing critical care.

Your support helps:

Keep Karen in the hospital Fund another dialysis treatment Provide urgent thoracentesis and paracentesis Give her doctors more time to stabilize her condition

If giving isn't possible right now, sharing this with your own circles — and keeping Karen, Joseph, and Andi in prayer — matters just as much.

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2 (NIV)

On behalf of Joseph, Karen, and Andi — thank you for your prayers, generosity, and compassion.

Let me know if you'd like it shorter (for a Slack/email blast) or adjusted for a specific platform like GoFundMe.



