Help Karen Fight for Her Life

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2 (NIV)

Today, we humbly ask for your prayers and support for our dear friends, Karen, Joseph, and their ten-month-old son, Andi, as they face the most difficult season of their lives.

Just a month ago, life looked normal. Joseph and Karen were simply focused on raising their little boy and building a future together.

Then everything changed.





Karen was suddenly rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with acute pancreatitis. What was expected to be a treatable condition quickly became a life-threatening medical emergency.

As complications developed one after another, her condition rapidly worsened.

Fluid began accumulating in her abdomen and lungs, making it even harder for her body to recover. Her kidneys started to fail, requiring emergency dialysis to keep them functioning. Doctors also discovered that approximately 30% of her pancreas had developed necrosis (dead tissue), making the surgery she urgently needs too dangerous to perform at this time. To make matters even more critical, a blood clot was found in her intestine, adding another serious complication to an already fragile condition.





Despite everything, Karen continues to fight.

She has now spent more than a week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she remains under constant monitoring, receiving medications, and around-the-clock critical care. Through it all, her heart has remained strong — a small but powerful reminder that there is still hope, and that every prayer matters.





A Husband Carrying More Than Anyone Should

Throughout this entire journey, Joseph has rarely left Karen's side. While standing beside his wife every day, he is also trying to care for their baby, Andi, doing everything he can to hold his family together during unimaginable uncertainty.

Anyone who knows Joseph knows the kind of person he is. For the past five years, he has faithfully served as a member of the Kurb Software team. He is known as someone with integrity, compassion, and a willingness to help others without ever asking for anything in return.





Today, it is Joseph who needs help.

An Urgent Financial Need

The emotional burden of watching Karen fight for her life is overwhelming. Unfortunately, the financial burden has become just as devastating.

Karen's medical expenses have now reached more than ₱1.4 million (approximately USD $25,000), and they continue to rise each day. Her medical insurance has already reached its coverage limit.

The hospital has informed Joseph that they now require approximately USD $8,000 in immediate cash payments simply to continue Karen's hospitalization. This amount does not include the continuing costs of dialysis, medications, laboratory tests, physician fees, and the life-saving treatments she requires each day.

Instead of being able to focus entirely on Karen's recovery, Joseph is faced with the heartbreaking reality of wondering how he will pay for another day that keeps her alive.





No husband should have to make that choice while watching the love of his life fight for hers.

How You Can Help

Today, we are reaching out to our family, friends, church communities, coworkers, customers, and anyone whose heart is moved to help.

Every donation — regardless of the amount — will go directly toward helping Joseph cover Karen's hospital bills, dialysis treatments, medications, procedures, and the critical care she continues to need.





Your generosity is more than financial support.

It helps keep Karen in the hospital.

It helps provide another dialysis treatment.

It provides Karen urgent thoracentesis and paracentesis.

It gives her doctors more time to stabilize her condition.





Most importantly, it gives Karen another chance to keep fighting.

If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand. You can still make an incredible difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, workplace, and community, and by keeping Karen, Joseph, little Andi, and the entire medical team caring for her in your prayers.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2 (NIV)

Today, we have the opportunity to help carry this family's burden.

On behalf of Joseph, Karen, little Andi, and everyone who loves them, thank you for your prayers, generosity, and compassion. Every prayer, every share, and every donation reminds this family that they are not walking through this difficult journey alone.



