Help Karen during these days of grief

Karen has been my friend (and neighbor) since 2005. She is a woman of God, of family and is one of the most loving and kind women I’ve had the opportunity to meet and call my friend. She had many careers, including an officer, working at the post office, and now volunteering at the wildlife rescue.

last week, while with her sister out of state, who was not doing well with her own health, her husband died of a stroke. Leaving her out of state and unable to return quickly enough. She is now trying to pick up the pieces, grieve the loss of her husband and figure out this next chapter

Karen is retired and has no income. Any and all contributions would help immensely