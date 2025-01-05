Campaign Image

Care for the Caregiver

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $2,455

She Spends Her Days Caring For Others - Now She Needs Us To Care For Her

Our daughter, Kara Craig, is a nurse who spent several years caring for patients in hospital ICU/Critical Care and Intermediate Care units, including during COVID. Since that time she has worked in pediatric home health, and most recently adult home health, primarily with the elderly. Kara is a compassionate caregiver who enjoys caring for the needs of her patients as well as getting to know them, and often says, "I love my old people!" But Kara, who is a fierce advocate for her patients, has suddenly become the patient. 

On Thursday night, January 2, 2025, Kara slipped while going down her carpeted stairs at home, and had a devastating fall that resulted in two fractures of her left leg just above the ankle, and a slight fracture just above her right ankle. After spending the night in the emergency room, the next day Kara had major surgery on her left leg, during which they inserted a permanent titanium rod from up at the knee level, and secured it with screws down at the point of the fractures. Fortunately, her right leg did not require surgery, but she'll have to wear a boot on the right for several weeks. Kara will have a long road to recovery that will include being unable to work for quite some time.

Here is where the need arises. Kara had just recently started with her current employer, so she did not have insurance set up yet, and doesn't have any paid sick leave, so all the medical expenses combined with lost wages will be financially devastating for her. We will certainly do all we can to help, but this is far beyond what we can handle. We need your help. Kara needs your help. Would you please consider joining us in caring for this caregiver in her time of need?

Thank you and God bless!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

You are not alone on this.

fred martin
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

John and Deanna Abraham
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Sending prayers.

Cindy and Roger Gafford
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Your family remain in our thoughts and prayers

Mary Larsen
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Kara, praying for healing for you, and also for your mom and dad, as I understand how very deeply concerned they are for you. Blessings.

Molly Burkey
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Monica
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Get well soon Kara!

Yvette and Phillip Foster
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

J Hudson Velazquez
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Tita Tucker
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending prayers for a quick recovery.

Shannon Moore
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

John Shaunfield
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers for a speedy and complete recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you sweet girl. Hang in there.

June and Mark Gowen
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Will be holding you up in prayer, Kara! Stay the course, God is with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Get well, stay positive, and look forward.

Christina Ashby
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for complete healing!

