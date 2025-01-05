Care for the Caregiver

She Spends Her Days Caring For Others - Now She Needs Us To Care For Her

Our daughter, Kara Craig, is a nurse who spent several years caring for patients in hospital ICU/Critical Care and Intermediate Care units, including during COVID. Since that time she has worked in pediatric home health, and most recently adult home health, primarily with the elderly. Kara is a compassionate caregiver who enjoys caring for the needs of her patients as well as getting to know them, and often says, "I love my old people!" But Kara, who is a fierce advocate for her patients, has suddenly become the patient.

On Thursday night, January 2, 2025, Kara slipped while going down her carpeted stairs at home, and had a devastating fall that resulted in two fractures of her left leg just above the ankle, and a slight fracture just above her right ankle. After spending the night in the emergency room, the next day Kara had major surgery on her left leg, during which they inserted a permanent titanium rod from up at the knee level, and secured it with screws down at the point of the fractures. Fortunately, her right leg did not require surgery, but she'll have to wear a boot on the right for several weeks. Kara will have a long road to recovery that will include being unable to work for quite some time.

Here is where the need arises. Kara had just recently started with her current employer, so she did not have insurance set up yet, and doesn't have any paid sick leave, so all the medical expenses combined with lost wages will be financially devastating for her. We will certainly do all we can to help, but this is far beyond what we can handle. We need your help. Kara needs your help. Would you please consider joining us in caring for this caregiver in her time of need?

Thank you and God bless!