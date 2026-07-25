Help Kane & Sons Landscaping Grow and Serve

My name is Jonathan, and I’m the owner of Kane & Sons Landscaping. Like many small business owners, I’ve built this company through hard work, long days, and a determination to create something that will support my family for years to come.

I’m raising $5,000 to help take my business to the next level. These funds will go toward purchasing and repairing essential equipment, buying tools and supplies, covering insurance and business expenses, and helping me market my services so I can reach more customers.

Every dollar invested in this business helps me earn more work instead of simply covering today’s bills. My goal is to build a dependable, honest company that homeowners can trust for landscaping, pressure washing, handyman work, and installation projects throughout our community.

Starting and growing a small business isn’t easy, but I believe in showing up, working hard, and treating every customer’s property as if it were my own. This fundraiser is an investment in that vision.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, I am deeply grateful. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and your community would mean the world to me.

Thank you for believing in small businesses and in people who are willing to work hard for every opportunity. Your kindness and support help make this dream possible.

God bless,

Jonathan Kane

Kane & Sons Landscaping



