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Help Kairi Get A House!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$350 USD

Fundraiser created byKristi Broadhead

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristi Broadhead

Help Kairi Get A House!

Hi, my name is Kristi, and I’m Kairi’s mom.

On January 22, 2026, our world changed forever when our 7-year-old daughter, Kairi, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brainstem tumor.

Since that day, life has become a fight for comfort, stability, and time together.

Kairi is one of six children and a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She is bright, academically ahead of her peers, full of curiosity, and endlessly funny. She loves to laugh—and even more, she loves making others laugh. That joy is still at the center of who she is, even in the middle of everything she is facing.

She is a fighter in every sense of the word.

Kairi completed radiation therapy without sedation, showing extraordinary strength. She now lives with daily challenges from DIPG, including double vision, coordination difficulties, and left-sided weakness in her arm and leg. Despite this, she continues to show resilience, humor, and love every single day.

Kairi is currently enrolled in pediatric hospice care, focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life. At the same time, she is bravely participating in a clinical trial because she wants to help other children diagnosed with DIPG in the future. This investigational treatment requires monthly travel for care and monitoring that is not fully covered by insurance.

Our family is carrying an overwhelming weight right now.

I am currently healing from a C-section while caring for a newborn and our other children. Kairi’s father is also battling squamous cell carcinoma. Through all of this, we are doing everything we can to hold our family together.

The primary reason for this fundraiser is housing. We are currently unhoused.

These funds will allow us to secure a stable, peaceful home for Kairi—one where she can live her remaining time with comfort, dignity, and safety. A place where her quality of life can be prioritized above everything else. A place filled with warmth, where she can be surrounded by crafts, games with her siblings, and cuddles from her parents. A place without instability or constant stress, so she can simply be a child, loved and at peace.

Funds will also support:

  1. Monthly travel for Kairi’s clinical trial and medical care
  2. Hospice and medical needs not covered by insurance
  3. Essential living expenses as we stabilize housing and care for our children

More than anything, we are trying to give Kairi what matters most: peace, comfort, love, and time with her family in a safe and stable environment.

If you are able to give, your support directly helps us secure stability and care for Kairi during this time. If you cannot give, sharing her story or keeping our family in your thoughts means more than we can say.

Thank you for standing with Kairi.

With gratitude,

Kristi

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