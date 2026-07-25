Help Kaela & Son avoid eviction

I am a single mother with a three-year-old son, and we have come into a financial snag. I lost my job recently, and unfortunately, we didn’t have much saved up to begin with. All of those funds have run out, and now I am two months behind on rent and facing eviction. I am doing everything I can to find a new position, but I just haven’t gotten one yet. On top of this, I recently had a medical procedure because I had precancerous cells for cervical cancer, which has added to our stress and expenses.





I really don’t like asking for handouts, but I am desperate and do not want to lose our home. The funds raised will help us cover rent, bills, and groceries so my son and I can stay safe and secure while I continue my job search. Your support would mean the world to us during this difficult time, and any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you so much for reading our story and considering a donation. Your kindness and generosity could make all the difference for our little family as we work to get back on our feet.