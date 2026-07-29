Help Justine after she stood up for the elderly

Hello everyone and happy Sunday my name is Justine, and I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult times in my life. Recently, I lost my job after being fired for helping elderly and disabled people at the hospital i worked at, who were being mistreated and mocked by doctors and nurses, not to mention they're health being neglected in the ER, there were people laying on the ground losing consciousness and dying, while being ignored by the health practitioners, I worked in patient access so I couldn't treat them, the conditions were unsanitary, blankets thrown over people's faces if they were complaining about pain, it's was disgusting behavior by staff.





So I finally decided to file a complaint about the conditions in the emergency room, it took HR all of 3 days to investigate, and then I was told I'm being terminated, they said I was being disruptive at work, disruptive for doing my job! trying to help people while nurses and staff were sharing memes and making jokes, while people were completely forgotten and never seen even after sometimes 10 hours.





I never imagined that doing something I believed was the right thing to do as a Christian would get me fired, but now I’m facing the very real possibility of losing my apartment, and because of the way i was fired i don't qualify for unemployment. If I can’t pay my rent by next week, I’ll be evicted.









I always give when I can, I have volunteered for several organizations and donated as well, I'm passionate about helping people, it's the way i was raised, and i find the mistreatment of elderly people in this country, especially in Healthcare unacceptable, our respect for the elderly is a reflection of our reverence for God.









This fundraiser is my way of asking for help to keep me from becoming homeless, and while i go through this difficult time, 2,800 is for my rent, and 300 is for my utilities that need to be paid.









I want to thank everyone who considers donating. Your kindness means more to me than words can express, and I promise that every act of generosity will be paid forward. I won’t forget the support I receive, and I will pray for you, and your families for your kindness.









Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.

-PROVERBS 19:17