Help justine get back on her feet💯

Hi, my name is Justine, and I’m going through a difficult time right now. Over the past few months, I’ve faced several setbacks that have made it hard to stay on my feet. I recently lost my job and have been struggling financially while trying to figure out my next steps. I also had to put my college plans on hold, which has been incredibly discouraging.

I’m actively looking for work and doing everything I can to improve my situation, but right now I need a little help getting back on track. Donations will help cover basic necessities such as food, transportation, bills, and other essential expenses while I search for stable employment and work toward continuing my education.

Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but any support, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can express. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also make a huge difference. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me get back on my feet.



