Help Justin go to South Africa

God has given our church a partnership with a missionary family in Johannesburg, South Africa. I was able to go with a team to help in May 2025. We are planning a return trip in June 2027. During the trip, we will be sharing the gospel, supporting churches, and helping our missionaries with extra hands for their ministry. The flight from Billings costs around $2500 and we need to have that amount by Oct 1st to get the best price on flights with Delta. Consider praying for our trip and even giving to help me serve our church and our missionaries in this unique way.





Last year, I was able to work alongside our missionary stationed in the city. With him, I was able to minister to two specific churches, prayer walk, help with mapping, share the gospel, feed people in need, preach and teach, and give our missionary and his wife a date night while our team helped with their children. I am so excited to go again and continue the impact our church will have around the world, particularly in Johannesburg.