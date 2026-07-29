Help June raise €7000 bal for her Masters Studies

My name is June Odero. A Kenyan lady, 41 years old, born again, married with two beautiful children, and making every effort to do what every parent desires to do, provide for them and raise them in the ways of the Lord. I love God, and I love to serve Him through Spirit-filled worship that springs from one who truly loves God. I believe that everywhere I go, God is calling me to raise sounds of healing for the heavens.





Two years ago, I made one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, to leave my children under the care of my loving sister and mother, and travel abroad to try and earn a living to provide for them. I joined my husband in the Netherlands, who had gone there ahead of me for the same reasons. This was after losing my job in 2013 and not being able to secure another one. I tried to do two businesses, one after another, which never picked up. Later, I picked up online writing, which could not sustain the needs of my growing children, together with the little support my husband managed to give, while working student jobs.





I have enrolled for a master's in Data Driven Business at the Hague University of Applied Sciences for the September 2026 intake. For the two years we have tried to make savings, which amount to € 7000. The required fee for international students is €14,000. This excludes living expenses, for which I am exploring all other avenues to raise.





The reason I am coming to you is that the institution requires full tuition fee payment to process my visa. While I could have worked some more to raise the money, I do not have much time left to do this. Going back to my country at this time means starting over in an economic landscape that is twice as harsh for businesses and companies that would employ. If I have to go back, at least I would be better off with a higher qualification to secure a job or start my own consultancy. My deepest desire is to be a good mum. I want to help my children reach levels I never did. I pray that my children will never have to go through the struggles I went through.





Would you find it in your heart to help me? All I ask is that you help me raise the balance of €7000. A little goes a long way. And, I will be forever grateful that you helped me cross this bridge in my life. It's a difficult time for me, but not impossible. I am keeping hope alive.





Thank you so much for even reading my story to this point. May God bless you abundantly.





Yours sincerely,

June