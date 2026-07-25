help julianna continue her education

My name is Julianna Lopez, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest times in my life.

My family has recently experienced serious financial hardship. My dad’s income was reduced, and as the only person supporting our household, he has been struggling to keep up with our basic expenses. Between our mortgage, utilities, groceries, and other monthly bills, paying for my education has become impossible.

I’ve been doing everything I can to help. I work multiple jobs and put as much of my own money as possible toward my education, but despite my best efforts, I still can’t cover the remaining balance. I don’t want my education to end because of financial circumstances that are out of my family’s control.

I’ve always worked hard and stayed committed to building a better future. My goal is to earn my degree and create a stable career so I can give back to my family and help others. Right now, I’m simply asking for a chance to keep moving forward.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would make an incredible difference. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or encouragement you can offer. Every contribution brings me one step closer to continuing my education and achieving my dreams.



