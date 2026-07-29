Help Juliana Graduate Njala University 1000

My name is Juliana Massah Baimba. I am 27 years old and a 3rd Year BSc Public Health student at Njala University Bo Campus Sierra Leone. Student ID 82514





Academic Performance

Year 1 SGPA 3.53 Clear Standing

Current CGPA 3.27 Promoted to Third Year





I study Epidemiology and Biostatistics to fight diseases and improve community health in Sierra Leone.





My Story

In 2023 my father became ill. I used my tuition money for his medical care and deferred my studies. Sadly he passed away in May 2025. I returned to school despite the hardship but now have unpaid fees.





Outstanding Tuition Fees

2nd Year 7000 New Leones

3rd Year 7000 New Leones

Final Year 8000 New Leones

Total Needed 22000 New Leones equals 1000 USD

Deadline June 2026





Without support I cannot enter final year or graduate with the Class of 2027.





My Dream

To become a Community Health Officer and Epidemiologist to prevent illnesses that took my father and serve vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone.





Verification

My Year 1 ID 77016 was corrected to 82514 in Year 2. My transcripts carry official Registrar stamps. I will upload my admission letter results slip and my fathers death certificate for transparency.IMPORTANT Any photos related to my fathers illness are blurred for dignity and to comply with GiveSendGo community guidelines.





Any support means everything. Even 10 dollars helps reduce my burden and brings me closer to graduation.





Thank you for investing in education resilience and African public health.





Juliana Massah Baimba

Njala University Bo Campus