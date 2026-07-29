GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Juliana Graduate Njala University 1000

Goal$1,050 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJuliana Massah Baimba

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeremy Linchet

Help Juliana Graduate Njala University 1000

My name is Juliana Massah Baimba. I am 27 years old and a 3rd Year BSc Public Health student at Njala University Bo Campus Sierra Leone. Student ID 82514


Academic Performance

Year 1 SGPA 3.53 Clear Standing

Current CGPA 3.27 Promoted to Third Year


I study Epidemiology and Biostatistics to fight diseases and improve community health in Sierra Leone.


My Story

In 2023 my father became ill. I used my tuition money for his medical care and deferred my studies. Sadly he passed away in May 2025. I returned to school despite the hardship but now have unpaid fees.


Outstanding Tuition Fees

2nd Year 7000 New Leones

3rd Year 7000 New Leones

Final Year 8000 New Leones

Total Needed 22000 New Leones equals 1000 USD

Deadline June 2026


Without support I cannot enter final year or graduate with the Class of 2027.


My Dream

To become a Community Health Officer and Epidemiologist to prevent illnesses that took my father and serve vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone.


Verification

My Year 1 ID 77016 was corrected to 82514 in Year 2. My transcripts carry official Registrar stamps. I will upload my admission letter results slip and my fathers death certificate for transparency.IMPORTANT Any photos related to my fathers illness are blurred for dignity and to comply with GiveSendGo community guidelines.


Any support means everything. Even 10 dollars helps reduce my burden and brings me closer to graduation.


Thank you for investing in education resilience and African public health.


Juliana Massah Baimba

Njala University Bo Campus

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve