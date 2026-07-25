Help Julia Keep Her Home After Losing Her Father

Julia, Billy's beloved daughter, is facing an unimaginable challenge after the recent loss of her father. Billy fought bravely against illness, and his passing has left Julia not only grieving, but also struggling with the financial responsibilities that have suddenly fallen on her shoulders. The apartment they shared is filled with memories of Billy, and now Julia is at risk of losing her home due to past-due rent. No one should have to worry about eviction while mourning the loss of a parent, yet this is the reality Julia is facing.





Reshine and a group of friends, family, and compassionate community members are coming together to support Julia during this difficult time. Every donation will go directly toward helping Julia pay her overdue rent and regain some stability as she navigates her grief. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers can make a world of difference for someone trying to rebuild their life after such a devastating loss. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for helping us honor Billy’s memory by showing Julia that she is not alone. Your support is deeply appreciated.