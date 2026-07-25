Help Jude recover from a rejected bone plate

We are desperately seeking financial support for our 1.5yo and 10 pound Italian Greyhound. We brought him into our home on 04/27/26. Prior to him coming to our home, he broke his leg in May 2025 and received care at Advanced Veterinary Care in Silver City, NM. Advanced Veterinary Care placed a bone plate to support the healing process for Jude's broken leg.





Fast forward to today. Jude is rejecting that bone plate and needs emergent surgery at Blue Pearl Hospital to fix. Our vet has requested this surgery be done ASAP to prevent infection. Heck, we even canceled our 12y wedding anniversary vacation to ensure his exposed bone plate won't get infected.





Right now, Jude's prognosis depends on the results of his x-rays. Treatment could be as "simple" as removal of the plate, to inserting screws, to bone graft.





We are deeply committed to his care. However, we also have a 12yo whippet that has recently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and there just isn't enough money.