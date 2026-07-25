Help JP Recover from MS and Return Home

Update on J.P.’s Recovery





We want to thank everyone for the love, prayers, donations, and support you’ve shown our family. Your kindness has meant more than words can express.





We’re happy to share that J.P. is finally home after his severe MS flare-up. While being home is a huge milestone, his recovery is far from over. He is continuing to work on regaining his strength and independence, and each day brings new challenges.





At this time, J.P. has no income, and the financial burden has become overwhelming. He is struggling to cover basic necessities like utilities, groceries, household expenses, and other everyday living costs while he focuses on healing. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps ease the stress and allows him to concentrate on his recovery instead of worrying about how to make ends meet.





If you’re able to help through a donation, it would be deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this update with others are just as meaningful.





Thank you for continuing to stand with J.P. during this difficult journey. Your generosity, kindness, and prayers give our family hope and remind us that we are not walking this road alone.





























Help J.P. Recover and Return Home

Our family is asking for support during one of the hardest times we have ever faced. My brother, J.P., is currently hospitalized after a severe Multiple Sclerosis (MS) flare-up that has greatly affected his health and independence.

This sudden relapse has caused significant weakness on his right side and has temporarily taken away his ability to speak. Everyday tasks that were once simple are now extremely difficult, and he is now facing a long recovery process that will require medical care, therapy, and time.

Before this hospitalization, J.P. was working on finishing his home so he could live independently in a safe and comfortable space. Due to his condition, he is no longer able to complete these essential projects. His home now needs accessibility modifications to support his recovery and safety when he returns.

Funds raised will help with:

• Home modifications for accessibility and safety

• Medical expenses and rehabilitation therapies (PT, OT, speech therapy)

• Living and household expenses during recovery

• Adaptive equipment and recovery support

J.P. has always been a hardworking, kind, and generous person who would do anything for others. Now he needs support as he fights through this difficult chapter. Our goal is to give him a safe, accessible home where he can focus on healing and rebuilding his independence.

Any donation, share, or prayer means more than words can express. We are deeply grateful for every bit of support during this time.

Thank you for standing with our family.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Patterson Family ❤️





“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”







