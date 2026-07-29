Help Josue Omakoy Receive Urgent Eye and Dental Tr

Hello everyone,





My name is Josue Omakoy, and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult periods of my life.





For some time now, I have been struggling with serious health problems that affect my daily life. I suffer from ongoing eye issues that cause pain, excessive tearing, discomfort, and difficulty seeing clearly. Some days, the pain becomes intense, and my vision becomes blurry, making it difficult to carry out normal daily activities.





In addition to my eye condition, I am also suffering from a serious dental problem that requires urgent treatment and tooth extraction. The pain has become increasingly difficult to bear and affects my ability to eat, sleep, and live comfortably.





Unfortunately, I do not have the financial means to cover the costs of medical consultations, examinations, treatment, medications, transportation, and other healthcare expenses. Access to quality medical care is expensive, and my current situation makes it impossible for me to obtain the help I urgently need.





I am raising funds to help cover:





• Eye examinations and treatment by a qualified ophthalmologist

• Dental treatment and tooth extraction by a professional dentist

• Prescription medications and medical supplies

• Transportation and healthcare-related expenses during treatment and recovery





Every donation, no matter the amount, will bring me closer to receiving the medical care I desperately need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.





Your kindness and generosity can help me regain my health, reduce my pain, and restore hope for a better future. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.





With sincere gratitude,





Josue Omakoy