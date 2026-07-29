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Help Josphat Maina Live+ finish family house+debt

GoalKES 2,030,962 KES
RaisedKES 1,200 KES

Fundraiser created byJohn Muthui

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Muthui

Help Josphat Maina Live+ finish family house+debt


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*STORY:*

My name is John Maina Muthui, ID 1075922. I am a father from Nairobi.


3 years ago my son *Josphat Maina Muthui*, born 13/09/1987, collapsed with a heart attack. He was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Nairobi West Hospital ICU for 1 month. Pacemaker + ICD implanted. Bill: Ksh 2.8M. We sold everything.


*Less than 2 months after surgery, October 2023*, he was readmitted to Reliance Hospital. Bill: Ksh 690,860. We paid Ksh 386,860. *Ksh 304,000 balance remains.* We are completely handicapped to pay it.


*By God’s grace, our community already stood with us.

Friends, church members, and well-wishers raised Ksh 1,094,950 via M-Pesa Paybill 8646138. That cleared Nairobi West Hospital. They also helped clear Ksh 2,030,000 in other bills. Their sacrifice was dignified and sacrificial. *It’s only fair to give the community a break after all the sacrifices that they made.* We will not ask them again.


*Today we ask strangers of goodwill to partner with us to finish the work.*


*Total need: Ksh 2,030,962*

1. Clear remaining debt: Ksh 1,030,962

- Reliance Hospital: Ksh 304,000

- Personal loans/M-Shwari/KCB M-Pesa: Ksh 726,962

2. Complete stalled 3-storey building: Ksh 1,000,000

Building is 85-90% complete cost-wise. When finished, rent Ksh 200,000/month will pay Josphat’s 9 heart medicines monthly forever.


*My promise:*

Every shilling accounted for. Hospital bills, Dr. Nguchu medical report, ID copies, land certificate, building photos available for donor verification. Bank details shall be provided for transparency.


Josphat is stable on medicine, by God’s grace. But debt is crushing us. With your help, we clear debt + finish the building. Then rent carries the rest.


Even Ksh 100 helps. Even sharing helps.

May God bless you for reading.

*John Maina Muthui*

Tel: +354 722856532

Bank details: Available upon request for donor verification


_“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord” - Proverbs 19:17_

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