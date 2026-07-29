Help Josie Serve on a Medical Mission Trip

Hi everyone!





This June (6/16–6/24), I have the opportunity to travel to Northern Argentina to serve in a small indigenous village called Santa Victoria Este in the Salta Province.





I’ll be working with the Wichí community, where many families don’t have consistent access to basic healthcare. While I’m there, I’ll be part of a team helping provide things like general health check-ups, wound care, oral health education, and nutrition support.





This trip is being organized through MAHI International, a Christian nonprofit, in partnership with a nursing program through California State University, Bakersfield.





I feel really grateful for this opportunity and excited (and a little nervous) to step into something like this and serve in a hands-on way.





I am working to raise $2,500 to help cover the cost of travel and the supplies needed for this outreach.





I’m not expecting anything, but I wanted to share in case you feel led to be part of this with me. Whether that’s through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, it truly means a lot and directly helps provide care to people who may otherwise go without.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for being part of something bigger than me!





— Josie